“I am creation of this Parliament,” said outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee at his farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament on Sunday. “It will be with a tinge of sadness that I will leave this magnificent building,” he said. President Mukherjee also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effecting “transformational changes”.

President Mukherjee also remembered his "mentor", former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a "towering personality" in his last speech as the President of India.

"My career was mentored by Mrs Indira Gandhi who was a towering personality. She had the courage to call a spade a spade," Mukherjee said.

Earlier, Vice-President Hamid Ansari addressed the House and extended gratitude to President Mukherjee for his service to the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

On Saturday, President Mukherjee was also invited to a dinner hosted by PM Modi, who presented him a memento. The dinner was attended by President-elect Ram Nath Kovind, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, senior ministers and various opposition leaders.

On Friday, the Chiefs of Staff Committee hosted a farewell to President Mukherjee, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. At a simple function held at the Manekshaw Centre, the President interacted with senior military officers and in his farewell address, extended his best wishes to all members of the armed forces and their families. Mukherjee also paid tributes to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices.