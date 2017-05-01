Hospitalised for food-poisoning, Sonia stable, recovering well

The condition of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is under treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for food poisoning, is stable and she is progressing well, a statement from the hospital said on Thursday.

"Condition of Sonia Gandhi is stable. Progressing well and may be discharged in a day or two," the statement said, adding Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra had visited her in the hospital on Wednesday.

The Congress president was admitted to hospital on Sunday for food poisoning.

In February, she was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of breathlessness. She was kept under observation for a day.

She has also been flying to the US for treatment of some undisclosed medical condition.

