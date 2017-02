Terrorist outfit Hizbul-Mujahideen is suspected to be involved in the Shopian ambush that left three soldiers, including two officers, killed and at least five others injured early on Thursday.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has expressed concern over the rising incidents of fatal attacks on army personnel. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

The Army convoy was attacked while returning from Kungnoo, at Mulu Chitragam, at about 2 am.