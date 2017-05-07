Heavy shelling, exchange of fire on LoC

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistan troops on the Line of Control (LoC) were on Tuesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after Pakistan violated the ceasefire, defence sources said.

The sources started Pakistan started firing and shelling of Indian positions in Lam area at 6.30 p.m.

"Pakistan army used mortars and automatics to target Indian positions... Our troops effectively and strongly retaliated and firing exchanges between the two sides are presently going on in the area," a source said.