Heavy rains lash Punjab, Haryana

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana, with MeT Department predicting more showers in the region till Sunday.



Chandigarh was lashed by heavy rain and hailstorm on Friday evening, disrupting normal life and affecting power supply for a brief period at some places.



The Union Territory, which is the common capital of both Punjab and Haryana, received rainfall even during the night and between 5:30 pm on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday. The city received 65 mm of rainfall, an MeT Department official said today.



Several other places in Punjab were also lashed by moderate to heavy rains.



Ludhiana (7.2 mm), Patiala (17.8 mm), Mohali (60 mm), Barnala (8 mm), Fatehgarh Sahib (30 mm), Garhshankar (12 mm), Mukerian (19 mm), Mansa (18 mm), Pathankot (22 mm), Anandpur Sahib (40 mm), Ropar (42 mm) and Sangrur (10 mm) were among other places to be lashed by rains in Punjab.



Ambala (19.6 mm), Hisar (10 mm), Karnal (8 mm), Bahadurgarh (2.6 mm), Panchkula (55 mm), Jind (25 mm), Kaithal (18 mm) and Panipat (22 mm) in Haryana also received rain.



The MeT official said that two weather systems-- a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan adjoining Jammu and Kashmir and an Upper Air Cyclonic Ciruclation over southern Haryana were active, which would bring more rains at many places in Punjab and Haryana tomorrow.



Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in both the states, including Chandigarh settled a few notches above normal on Saturday.



Chandigarh recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, the MeT official said.



Ambala recorded a minimum of 10.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees more than the normal limits while Hisar recorded a low of 12 degrees Celsius, up by five notches.



Karnal's minimum settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, up five notches while Narnaul recorded a low of 10.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.



In Punjab, Amritsar registered a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, up five degrees.



Ludhiana's minimum settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius while Patiala recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius.



However, cold winds plummeted the day temperature at several places today increasing chilly conditions, considered good for the wheat crop.



There was overcast conditions at several places on Saturday with low-hanging clouds.