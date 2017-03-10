HC extends stay on proceedings against Babul Supriyo

The Calcutta High Court on Friday extended a stay on proceedings against Union minister Babul Supriyo on a complaint by a Trinamool Congress MLA alleging that he had made disparaging remarks against her.

Justice Joymalyo Bagchi extended the stay till the matter appears for hearing again six weeks after the coming summer vacation.

On March 20, Justice Bagchi had stayed the proceedings which had been initiated by a city court over Mahua Moitra's allegation that Supriyo had made the derogatory comments against her during a television debate.



The minister had moved the high court praying for quashing of proceedings against him under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.



Supriyo, through his counsel Priyanka Tibrewal, moved the court today seeking an extension of the stay of proceedings granted earlier.



The TMC MLA's counsel also moved a petition praying for vacation of the interim stay.



Hearing both the parties, Justice Bagchi extended the stay.



The court directed Supriyo to file an affidavit in the meantime stating his position on the allegation made by Moitra.



An Alipore court judge had issued a bailable warrant against Supriyo following his failure to appear in connection with the case.



The Union minister had challenged it in the high court and prayed for quashing of proceedings against him.