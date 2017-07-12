HC asks police to file status report in Sunanda Pushkar case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city police to file a status report with regard to the ongoing probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanada Pushkar.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar directed police to place within three days their report during hearing of Subramanian Swamy's plea for a court-monitored probe by the CBI-led SIT into the matter.

The direction was issued by the bench after Delhi Police standing counsel Rahul Mehra informed the court that the status report of the investigating agency has been given to him in the court room so he wants to go through it before placing it on record.

Mehra further informed the court that SIT has been constituted in the matter.

He further said that the BJP leader's petition has raised serious allegations against the police probing the matter, so the agency be given time to place their stand.

Considering the request made by Delhi Police counsel, the court fixed the matter for August 1 while directing them to supply an advance copy of the status report to Swamy, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CBI.

Swamy has alleged that “inordinate delay” has been caused in the investigation “which is a blot on the justice system”.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi here on the night of January 17, 2014.