The Bombay High Court on Friday turned down activist Anna Hazare’s plea seeking a probe against former Union Minister Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar in an alleged sugar cooperative factories scam.

Turning down the plea, the bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka asked Hazare to first file a police complaint against the former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar and the former Maharashtra Irrigation Minister Ajit Pawar and approach higher authorities, if necessary.

Hazare had moved the Bombay High Court on January 3 asking for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into what he called a Rs.25,000 crore scam.

The activist filed two civil PILs and one criminal PIL, claiming that the scam had pulled Maharashtra back by 50 years and has put the state under financial debts to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees.

The PILs allege that fraud had been committed in governance by first burdening sugar cooperative factories with debts and thereafter selling these sick units at a throwaway price, causing a loss of Rs.25,000 crore to the government, cooperative sector and members of public.

With inputs from agencies