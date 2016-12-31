As we get set to bid adieu to 2016 and welcome 2017 with enthusiasm and joy, mentioned below are some of the choicest messages to wish all your loved ones in style.

1. This New Year not only change the Dates but Direction,

not just the Calendar but Commitment,

not just the Actions but Attitude,

May 2017 brings Focus, Force and Faith!

May you create the best New Year ever!



2. May each day of the coming year be vibrant and every season brings reasons for celebrations. Happy New Year!



3. Lets welcome the year with freshness

Lets welcome the year with novelty

and cherish each moment it beholds

to celebrate the blissful New Year



4. May this New Year love replace loneliness, joy replace sadness; peace replace troubles and hope replace emptiness in your life.



5. May all the seconds, minutes, and hours, days, weeks and months of 2017 bring hope, joy and good luck! Happy New Year!



6. 2017 is the perfect time to unfold new horizons and realizing all your dreams. This year rediscover the strength and courage that lies deep within you.



7. Forget all the unpleasant experiences of 2016 and look forward to the happy things coming your way in 2017.



8. My wishes for you are not restricted to only this New Year but rather to every one of the all the years that you live, in this life and beyond. Have a great New Year ahead.



9. As 2016 is packing its bag, I wish for you that all the negativity and problems also do likewise, and the New Year bring achievement and contentment for you.



10.May 2016 take away all the sorrows and miseries as it goes by and fill up your upcoming days with sunshine and happiness. I wish you a happy and healthy 2017.



11.As 2017 approaches, give a moment of thought to the achievements as well as the failures of 2016 so that you know what the right path for you would be. May you grow and achieve heights this New Year.



12.I wish that the New Year turns out to be a very special one for you, each day be filled with best of health, abundance of happiness and optimism, bountiful luxury and prosperity.



13.May the year 2017 give you immense opportunities to realize your dreams, rediscover your strengths, gather your willpower and rejoice the simple pleasures that life would bring your way.



14.Open the blank book of 2017, on the blank pages scribble OPPORTUNITY and its first chapter is NEW YEAR’S DAY. So grab the pen of hard work and start writing your glorious story.



15.New Year is like a new sun rise bringing hope, prosperity, and happiness. It is like a new beginning of thoughts, words, and actions. It is like a new day of energy, strength and ideas. May you start and spend 2017 with healthy and good spirit.