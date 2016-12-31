Happy New Year 2017, India sets sight on new goals

As we enter the New Year 2017, thestatesman.com wishes all its readers a happy and prosperous year ahead.

The year 2016 was a pack of delight for some, while others saw it as a start of revolutions that promised a change they eagerly awaited from a long time. From Colombia striking a peace deal, to Brazil and South Korea impeaching their presidents and to the fall of Eastern Aleppo, the world witnessed an upside-down during this season.

In India, the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to spark a fire against the fuming issue of black money.

In the midst of all the hardships and people’s struggle, thestatesman.com stood tall in support of Indian citizens.

Through our thought-provoking reportage of real time events, we tried to keep our motto 'People’s parliament always in session' intact, contributing in the making of the glorious nation.

India seems ready to step into the New Year with a bang and all its projected goals looks well in shape when we sneak peak into 2017. Subjects like the growth of GDP, besides other long-term benefits of the demonetisation, now looks reachable.

We, the people of India, saw a few essential bills, like Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill), finally getting passed in the parliament this year.

The New Year 2017 promises to get the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill passed by the parliament to lighten the burden of the common man of the society.

So the year 2017 appears welcoming at this point, let's roll in with all the joys to celebrate a new beginning.