Hand can even purify the lotus mired in slush: Congress tells BJP

Congress, making light of the BJP's demand seeking withdrawal of its 'hand' election symbol, said on Tuesday that the BJP will not gain anything by lodging "false complaints" and that "the hand was even capable of purifying the lotus mired in slush".



Congress also advised the central ruling party not to worry or be afraid but do more ha rdwork.



"This is nothing but nervousness of a losing BJP in Uttar Pradesh. As (Congress Vice President) Rahul Gandhi said, I would like to tell them "Don't be afraid," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.



"The hand symbol can also purify the lotus mired in slush. It can not only give strength to people but also confidence to move forward.



"The fact that they are losing in UP miserably, that's why they are trying to make mountain out of a molehill," he added.



"Can they deny that symbol of 'Ashirwaad' is also done with hand? So we want to tell them not to worry, not to be afraid and they should do hardwork because their performance is already known to people," said Surjewala, noting that "such wrong complaints will not fetch them anything".



The BJP had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh against Congress Vice President Gandhi and his party for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by "co-relating the Congress election symbol with religious figures".



It had sought the withdrawal of the Congress' election symbol 'hand' as well as cancellation of its recognition as a national party.