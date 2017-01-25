Guv will ensure stable government in Tamil Nadu: Naidu 

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will ensure an “able and stable” government in the state after AIADMK General Secretary, who was aspiring to be the next CM was convicted by the Supreme Court in a corruption case.

“SC verdict out today. Need of the hour is to enable an able and stable government in Tamil Nadu as per the wishes of the people of State. I am sure Governor Shri Rao will be at it now,” Naidu tweeted.

The announcement comes shortly after Sasikala was convicted by the SC in a case of disproportionate assets, thus crushing her dream of becoming the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sasikala will now have to surrender after which she will be taken into custody and serve her remaining jail time.

The apex court’s verdict came on an appeal by the Karnataka government in the disproportionate assets case involving former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others.