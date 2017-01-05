Guru Gobind Singh is an inspiration for mankind: Modi

On the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the 10th Sikh guru had inspired mankind 350 years ago.

"Guru Gobind Singhji has inspired mankind 350 years ago, the world should know it," said Modi as addressed a gathering of devotees on the occasion of ‘Prakash Utsav’ at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

"Guru Gobind Singhji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideals," added Modi.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers and served ‘langar’ (community lunch).

Modi was received by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Ramnath Kovind. He is expected to return to Delhi later in the day.

