GST will benefit small traders more: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will benefit small traders more and asked the party MPs to give pace to their activities in specific parliamentary constituencies.



The Prime Minister's remarks came during his meeting here with a group of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MPs from eastern Uttar Pradesh, which was also attended by party president Amit Shah.



"Prime Minister asked the MPs to give pace to their activities in their constituencies and states," a BJP statement said.



The Prime Minister briefed MPs about the benefits of GST and said: "The GST will benefit the small traders and will accelerate the goods transportation."



During the interaction the MPs briefed Modi about status of several state and central government schemes in their areas, especially the GST.



The BJP MPs told the Prime Minister that schemes like Ujjwala, Khelo India, Fasal Beema, Mudra and Skill India had been beneficial in the rural areas and had transformed the their lives areas, especially of the women.



Modi also asked the MPs to fully cooperate with the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.



Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also spoke to MPs.



The meeting was part of Modi's beginning of a new tradition where he holds meetings at his official residence with party MPs in groups during Parliament session and discusses issues related to development in their constituencies and states.



During the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to end on August 11, Modi will meet nine other groups of MPs.