Gramin Dak Sevak engagement scheme revamped

In a move to provide succour to family members of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), the Department of Posts has revamped the existing compassionate engagement scheme offered to the dependent family members of Gramin Dak Sevak.

If a GDS dies in harness, his dependents will benefit from a liberalised and time-bound procedure for engagement on compassionate grounds. Henceforth, any death of a Gramin Dak Sevak while on engagement would be compensated by a compassionate engagement to a dependent family member irrespective of the circumstances or indigence. Upper age limit of the applicant could also be relaxed wherever found to be necessary. Thus the new scheme of compassionate engagement will provide greater relief to the members of the family of the deceased GDS who belong to weaker and poorer sections of society and are thrown into penury and hardship.

The ambit of dependent family members has also been expanded to include married son living with parents and dependent for livelihood on the GDS on the date of death of the GDS, divorced daughter wholly dependent on the GDS at the time of death of the GDS and daughter-in-law of the deceased GDS who is wholly dependent on the GDS, if the only son of the GDS is predeceased.

This expansion of definition of family members aims to bring greater relief to women in society who are subjected to difficult circumstances in the unfortunate event of demise of their spouse or parent.