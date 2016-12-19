Govt won't shy away from tough reforms: Modi

Defending the Union government’s demonetisation move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government “won’t shy away from taking tough decision” to ensure India’s bright future in the long run.

“The government won’t shy away from tough reforms. We will not make decisions for short-term economic reforms,” said Modi at the National Institute of Securities Markets in Raigad in Maharashtra.

The prime minister is on a day-long visit to Maharashtra on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for the memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the metro projects in Mumbai and Pune.