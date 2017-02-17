Govt will take care of you, Rijiju assures central forces

At a review meeting of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, on Friday assured the Forces that the Government was making all efforts to take care of them and boost their morale.

Coming after the recent controversy over the quality of food served to Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on the border, the review meeting held after April last year was significant. The Minister told the meeting attended by Directors-General of the Forces, that the Ministry of Home Affairs will look into all matters raised by the Forces and try to do the best possible in each case.

There are five CAPFs including the BSF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and one Central paramilitary force, Assam Rifles (ARs). The chief of the National Security Guards (NSG), which combats terrorist activities, was also present at the meet.

During the meeting, various issues related to the functioning of CAPFs were discussed. The subjects included raising of additional battalions, setting up of regional centers and hubs, cadre review of the forces, housing for CAPF personnel, representation of women in forces, review of BSF Air Wing, training centres, filling up of vacancies, construction of roads in difficult areas and procurement of land, among others.

An action taken report on the previous meeting held on 19 April 2016, was also discussed. Rijiju said the Government appreciated the dedication of the forces. All efforts were being made to take care of the forces, he said. He asked the senior officers of the Forces to visit the border outposts (BoPs) and Operational Headquarters on regular basis, as it would have the effect of raising the morale of the personnel.

Reviewing various issues of the CAPFs, he emphasised on the due representation of women. The Forces should make efforts to meet the target of women reservation set by the Government, he said.

In January last year, the Government issued orders for reservation of 33 per cent posts at Constable level for being filled up by women in CRPF and CISF to begin with; and 14 to 15 per cent posts at Constable level in border guarding forces like BSF, SSB and ITBP. The reservation would be horizontal.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee relating to the Home Ministry, which is currently scrutinising the Ministry’s budgetary demands for 2017-18, had in its previous report recommended 33 per cent reservation of women in the CAPFs as it would “instill confidence among womenfolk and bridge gender divide prevalent in the society”.