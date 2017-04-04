Govt warns of increase in river levels due to heavy rains

In the wake of the meteorological department's forecast of heavy rains, the government on Thursday warned of an increase in water levels of several rivers in the next three days.



"Due to this, river Chambal and its tributaries, Mahi, Sabarmati, Banas (West Flowing River) are likely to receive significant water flows in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat," a government statement said.



It said there is likelihood of heavy rain in Kutch area of Gujarat and in Morvi, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra and Kutch.



"Since most of the dams in these areas such as Machchhu-I and II, Und etc. are very near their full levels, very strict vigil may please be maintained for the safety of the structure as well as downstream areas in association with the rainfall likely to occur during the next three days," it said.



The government said River Banas and its tributaries are likely to rise rapidly in the districts of Udaipur and Sirohi in Rajasthan and in Banaskanta district of Gujarat.



It said Dantiwada dam on river Banas in Banaskanta district has storage of only 17 per cent as on July 21, which will significantly rise due to rains in the next three days.



"River Sabarmati and its tributaries in districts of Udaipur, Sirohi, Pali and Dungarpur in Rajasthan, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kheda districts of Gujarat are likely to observe rapid rise in water levels," it said.



It said river Mahi and its tributaries in districts of Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara districts in Rajasthan and Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Kheda districts of Gujarat are likely to observe rapid rise in water levels.



The government also issued an advisory for dams in various states.



It said Som Kamla Amba Dam in Dungarpur district and Kadana Dam in Mahisagar district of Gujarat have a chance of getting very close to their full levels.



"Sufficient care may please be taken while releasing water ensuring the safety of downstream reaches taking into consideration the rainfall and other hydrological characteristics," it said.