Prabhat Kumar presented its report to the Union Minister for State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Kalraj Mishra (PHOTO: Twitter)

The Union government has announced to formulate a policy, National MSME Policy, for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The Ministry of MSME had formulated a committee on December 31, 2015 under the chairmanship of former cabinet secretary Prabhat Kumar for the policy.

The committee on Friday presented its report to the Union Minister for State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Kalraj Mishra.

Mishra desired that this report should be examined by the ministry for further action.