Govt resolved 99% of complaints received via Twitter Sewa

The government on Tuesday said it has resolved 99 per cent of the complaints it had received through Twitter Sewa, since it was launched last August.



"As per data released by BSNL, as on April 15, 2017, it has received a total number of 27,988 complaints and has resolved 27,965 grievances with a resolution rate of 99.91 per cent," a statement issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said here.



Similarly, India Post has handled 27,000 tweets and resolved them promptly, the statement said.



The service was launched by Communications Minister Manoj Sinha last year.



In case of telecom, consumer complaints relate mainly to telephone bills, broadband connectivity, faulty connections, shifting of landline phones and Wi-Fi hotspots, while in the case of postal services complaints are mainly in the nature of slow delivery of their articles containing PAN Cards, roll numbers, parcels, money orders and medicines.