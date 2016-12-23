Govt rejects Najeeb Jung's resignation as Delhi Lt Governor

A day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung suddenly tendered his resignation, citing his return to "first love, academics", the government on Friday rejected his resignation.

"The government won't accept his resignation," the government said on Friday.

Jung announced his resignation from his post as Lt. Governor on Thursday, through a press release.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Jung separately on the matter. Kejriwal told reporters that the two met over breakfast.

"He told me that he is resigning due to personal reasons," Kejriwal said after the meeting.

Jung became Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance was in power at the Centre.

For a long time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Jung locked horns over power tussle in the capital.

Meanwhile, Jung is said to have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.



What transpired between the two was not immediately clear but informed sources said Jung briefed Modi about the reasons behind his resignation.