Govt extends date for filing income tax returns to August 5

Ina big relief to millions of tax-payers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the date for filing income tax returns till August 5.



"In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for filing of Income Tax Returns for 2016-17 has been extended to August 5," the Income-Tax department tweeted.

Earlier, the department had stated that the last date for filing returns won't be extended.

On reports of the e-filing website facing some glitches, an I-T official had said that no major glitches were reported with the department's e-filing website (http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), barring a few times when the portal was "interrupted for maintenance".

The department had also issued advertisements in leading national dailies in the last few days stating that taxpayers should disclose their income "correctly" and file their ITRs on or before July 31.

The department had also asked taxpayers to declare cash deposits made in bank accounts aggregating to Rs 2 lakh or more, post demonetisation between November 9-December 30 last year, in the ITRs.

