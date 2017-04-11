Government ‘wants to silence my voice’, says Chidambaram

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding P Chidambaram's residence in Chennai on Tuesday, the senior Congress leader said the government wanted to silence his voice.

"By using CBI and other agencies, government is targeting my son and his friends and it wants to silence my voice," Chidambaram said.

"Government wants to stop me from writing as it has tried to with leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society," he added.

“Every case processed according to law and approval was granted or refused accordance with FIPB recommendations consisting of 5 GOI Secretaries,” Chidambaram further said.

"FIPB approval is granted in hundreds of cases. The five Secretaries who constitute the FIPB, the officials of the FIPB Secretariat and the competent authority in each case are the public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me," he said in a statement.

According to reports, the CBI on Tuesday morning launched searches at multiple premises linked to Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with alleged favours granted in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to a firm.

The raids are happening at around 14 different locations in Chennai and also in the national capital in connection with the criminal misconduct in grant of FIPB approval.

(With inputs from agencies)