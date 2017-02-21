Government to set up ITIs for skill development: Minister

The government has decided to set up at least one Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in each block of the country to provide skill development training to all, a minister said here on Tuesday.

Addressing Tripura's first Digi-Dhan mela in Agartala, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that currently 25,000 blocks in India have no ITI and in the first phase, projects have been undertaken to set it up in 15,000 blocks.

"To eradicate unemployment problems and to make more skilled workers in the country, the mission has been undertaken across the country under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He said: "Our mission and objective is to create a cashless society. Through cashless economy, India's GDP would be increased from the existing 7 per cent to 8 per cent within very soon. Cashless transactions would help the country to progress faster and to remove corruptions besides appropriate people would be benefited."

The minister said that to boost enterprising milieu across the country, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana (PMKVY) the central government has been providing huge funds to all the states in the country.

He said that Rs 54 crore has been approved for Tripura.

The PMKVY was launched in July last year with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore to impart skills to one crore people, which also includes providing fresh training to 60 lakh youths, over the next four years.

At least 12 nationalised banks, information technology bodies of the central and state governments have set up stalls in the first ever digi-dhan mela and apprised the people about the on-line and cash less transactions and their mode of operations.