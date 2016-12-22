Government to observe 'Good Governance Day' on December 25

M Venkaiah Naidu (Second from right) addressing the release of the Government of India Calendar-2017 (Photo: PIB)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday that Good Governance Day will be observed on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Ministers and MPs would be travelling across the country to highlight key initiatives of the government.

"For 100 days from December 25 Good Governance campaign will be undertaken all over the country where ministers will participate in the programmes," the Information and Broadcasting minister said while speaking after releasing the Government of India calendar 2017 with a theme "Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai, Aage Badh Raha Hai".

"Ministers, members of the Parliament would be travelling across the country to highlight key initiatives of the government that have been taken in the last two and a half years," Naidu added.

The minister mentioned that the endeavour of the government was to improve delivery systems, need to promote digital transformation and take forward the connectivity revolution in all sectors.

On the occasion, Naidu also released the Press in India Report 2015-16 prepared by Registrar of Newspapers of India.

"The phenomenal growth of print media sector has mandated changes in print media policy and guidelines in the past years," he said, adding that the annual report provides broad analysis of the general trend of Indian Press based on claimed circulations.

Naidu said: "Indian print industry continues its growth story at a steady rate of 5.13 per cent over the previous year and a total of five thousand four hundred 23 new publications has been registered during the year 2015-16".

The minister informed that the largest circulated daily was Ananda Bazar Patrika in Bengali, the largest circulated multi-edition daily was Dainik Bhaskar in Hindi and the largest circulated periodical was the Sunday Times of India in English.