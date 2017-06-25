Government tells Army to suggest possible roles for women officers

The Defence Ministry has asked all wings of the Indian Army to come up with suggestions by July 31 on roles women officers can be given.



According to a notice issued by the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), women officers could be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast where the Army often has to take the help of police to deal with women agitators.



"Time has come wherein increased inclusivity of women in ranks is being necessitated in all spheres of activities...



"Hence, it is requested that each arm and service does an internal brainstorming and identify avenues that can be opened up for women," it said.

