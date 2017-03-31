Government starts IPR awareness campaign in schools

The government on Tuesday started an awareness campaign on intellectual property rights (IPRs) in schools across the country.



The Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) in collaboration with the International Trademark Association (INTA) are conducting these campaigns.



"Outreach and promotion is the first and foremost objective of the national IPR policy and is critical to shaping an IP environment that is conducive to fostering creativity and innovation," an official statement quoting Joint Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Rajiv Aggarwal said.



The policy, released last year, is aimed at encouraging creativity and stimulate innovation in the country.



Aggarwal said the campaign in schools assumes significance as it is essential to nurture creativity and the ability to innovate from a young age.



A streamlined system is being worked out to conduct over 3,500 awareness programmes in schools, universities and in industries across the country including smaller and big cities as well as rural areas.



The campaign was kicked off at Kendriya Vidyalaya, RK Puram Sector 2.