Government ready to debate on every issue: Ananth Kumar

Union minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday requested the opposition parties to let Parliament function, saying the government is ready for positive discussions on every issues in the both the Houses.



"We hope that both the Houses of Parliament functions properly," Kumar said after the Bharatiya Jananta Party's parliamentary party meeting, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"I request the opposition parties to have positive discussion in both the Houses and the government is ready to debate and discuss all the issues," the BJP leader said.



The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Tuesday after the opposition leaders created a ruckus on several issues including mob lynching, atrocities on Dalits, farmers suicides etc.



Rajya Sabha member and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday resigned from the House alleging that she was not allowed to speak on the atrocities on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh's Shahranpur district.



Sharing the details of the parliamentary party meeting, the Union Minister of Chemicals, Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley briefed the party MPs over the smooth implementation of Goods and Services Tax across the country.