Government 'monitoring' H1B visa issues

Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government is closely monitoring the issues related to H1B visa.

“Together with MEA, we are in touch with the embassy in US,” Sitharaman said, addressing media persons here.

“There is going to be an impact. Will hold meeting with NASSCOM when Parliament is over, with industries which have significant presence in US,” she said, adding, “I will also be talking with External Affairs, and understand how we can take a call on this issue,"