Government clears 38 additional radar stations

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday cleared the establishment of 38 additional radar stations along the Indian coastline as part of the second phase of costal surveillance system.



The project, sanctioned at a cost of Rs.8,00 crore, would include four mobile surveillance systems. It would also include the integration of Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) in the Gulf of Kutch and Gulf of Khambhat.



The second clearance by the DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, was for an intermediate-level engine repair facility for the Indian Navy's MiG 29K fighter jets at the Naval aircraft yard in Goa.