Government calls Mayawati's resignation 'political stunt'

The government on Tuesday called Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati quitting the Rajya Sabha a "political stunt" and a "planned script", while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad defended her, saying it was a "bold decision".



"It was a political stunt. Everybody knows it was a planned script and will result in political loss to her. The government was prepared for discussion and it had to take place," said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.



"She was fighting with the Chair and not with the government," he said.



On the other hand, Lalu Prasad said: "They tried to suppress her voice. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders tried their best to ensure she does not speak. That's why she resigned in frsutration. It was a very bold decision."



"This behaviour of BJP ministers against Mayawatiji proves that BJP is an anti-Dalit party," he added.



Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised the treasury benches and ministers for not allowing Mayawati to raise issues of concern to her.



"I tried to persuade her against resigning, but I think she had already made up her mind," he said.



"When Mayawati tried to talk, she was told we have got the mandate. We did not know the BJP has got the mandate to massacre minorities and Dalits," an angry Azad said amid interruptions from the treasury benches.



The BSP chief on Tuesday quit the Rajya Sabha, accusing the BJP of preventing her from speaking in the House on issues close to her heart, like the cause of underprivileged sections, particularly Dalits.

