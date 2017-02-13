Goa CM dismisses concerns over lapsing of state assembly

Even as the Congress in Goa has claimed that the state is heading for a constitutional crisis, due to the automatic lapsing of the state assembly on March 3, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Monday said that there was no reason to worry.

"The Advocate General has orally informed me that there is no reason to worry if the assembly session is not convened," Parsekar told reporters on the sidelines of a media event near the state capital.

In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha last week, state Congress President Luizinho Faleiro had warned that the coastal state was heading for a constitutional crisis, and urged the Governor to either summon the state legislative assembly by March 3 or dissolve Goa's incumbent sixth legislative assembly altogether, paving way for President's Rule.

March 3 marks the end of six-month period during which members of the sixth legislative assembly have not met for a session.

"If the government of the day seeks to continue in office without having the seating within six months, then this will be wholly unconstitutional and the government will be an unconstitutional government," Faleiro said in his letter to Sinha.

The results to the state assembly elections will be declared on March 11.