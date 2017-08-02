Give Jews minority status: Lok Sabha member

A Lok Sabha member on Wednesday urged the government to include Jews in the list of minorities, saying this will strengthen India-Israel relationship.

George Baker, from the Anglo Indian community nominated by the President, raised the issue in Zero Hour on Wednesday.

The member said Jews came to India hundreds of years ago and the community had contributed a lot to India's growth.

"They should be given recognition as a minority community... It will also help strengthen ties with Israel," Baker said.

