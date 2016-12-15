Give army free hand to deal with the enemy: Antony

Stressing that the government needs to give a “free hand” to the army to act against those behind mutilating two Indian soldiers, former Defence Minister AK Antony on Tuesday said such an incident only took place once when the Congress led UPA was in power.

“Give free hand to army to act against those behind mutilation of two Indian soldiers,” Antony said a day after two Indian soldiers were killed and mutilated by Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

“During our time, only one such incident happened in eight years. But here it has happened thrice. It has affected the morale of the Indian Army. It puts a question on the security structure,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Indian Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt raised the issue of Border Action Team (BAT) camps near the LoC with his Pakistani counterpart and also mentioned the fire support provided by the Pakistani posts.

(With inputs from agencies)

