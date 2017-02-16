‘Give account of work done by Congress in 60 years’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Thursday dared Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi to reveal what all has his party done for the country in the last 60 years as well as his contribution towards his parliamentary constituency of Amethi-- a stronghold of the Gandhi family.



“Rahul baba what work have you done in Amethi? People here are asking this question. No you will have to give an account of what all you have done in the last 60 years,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Amethi.



Amethi has been a forte of the Congress party since the 1980s and has been represented by different members of the Gandhi family from Sanjay Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi over the years.



“This election in Uttar Pradesh is to end dynastic, caste-based politics,” Shah said.



The BJP chief also attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) was a party of goons.



“He (Akhilesh) says that he has changed but the fact is that all the goons belonging to the party are still there, nothing has changed,” Shah said.



The third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 19. A total of 69 assembly seats spread over 12 districts will go to polls.