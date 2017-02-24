Get ready! The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is back!

It is that time of the year again when the oldest and the most exclusive vintage and classic cars come out of their prestigious addresses from across the country to participate in the most awaited , "The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally".

This year's rally is all the more special, for it is the 51st Edition of the event thus bringing in a dose of nostalgia for the proud participants who have been gracing the rally ever since.

This year, the rally will be held on February 26 wherein over a hundred classic and vintage cars owned by some of the most esteemed families of the country will participate. Prejudging of the participating cars will take place on February 24-25 from 11 am onwards at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

The rally in Delhi will be flagged off by the Chief Guest Naresh Kumar​ (​​​IAS), ​Chairman, NDMC. The starting point of the rally, which starts at 9 am, will be Statesman House, Barakhamba Road. It will culminate at the National Stadium. This will be followed by a prize distribution function by ​Amulya Kumar Patnaik, Commissioner of Police, Delhi at the stadium at 3 pm.

With the urban legends of yesteryears never failing to show up, the rally has a sustained and new participation of vintage and classic car collectors from all over India each year. Last year, it celebrated its 50th edition, and saw the participation of 60 odd cars, among others, that date back to 1939 or older than it. Also, 40 odd cars were from the 1940s.

The main attractions of the event, among others, are the assembly of vintage and classic cars and a joyous rally through the city. This time, there's a lot more in store, including the launch of a coffee-table book marking 50 years of the rally.

The rally first began as in Delhi in the year 1964. Following its huge success, it was brought to Kolkata in 1968.