The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested seven Kashmiri separatist leaders who have allegedly received funds from Pakistan to sponsor terror activities and stone-pelting protests in the Kashmir Valley.



Those arrested included Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Shah and moderate Hurriyat chairman's close aide Shahid-ul-Islam, an NIA official said.



Others arrested were Hurriyat spokesperson Ayaz Akbar, suspended Hurriyat leader Nayeem Khan, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Saifullah and Bitta Karate. Karate was arrested from Delhi while others were arrested from Srinagar.



All the arrested would be brought to Delhi on Monday, the official said.



Nayeem Khan had in a TV sting operation confessed that Hurriyat leaders have been receiving funds from Pakistan for subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.