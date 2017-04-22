'Future airports to be named after cities not personalities'

Upcoming airports are likely to be named after the cities where they are located, the government said on Tuesday and ruled out any move to change names of existing aerodromes.

“... a consensus emerged that naming/ renaming of airports after different eminent personalities may create confusion among the travelling passengers and may also be contentious, at times, due to political nature of the requests,” minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, he also said that in future, as a policy, the airports may be known by the name of the city, in which, they are located/ served.

“However, names of existing airports need not be changed/ disturbed,” he added.

There are around 75 operational airports in the country and many of them are named after personalities, including political leaders.