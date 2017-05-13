Full-body scanner for trucks at Attari ICP soon: Minister

A full-body scanner for trucks ferrying goods between India and Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah integrated checkpost (ICP) near here will be set up soon, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

The Minister said a committee had been formed for the installation of the scanner at the ICP, 30 km from here.

Rijiju said the installation of the full-body scanner was delayed following a complaint by one of the companies, which had quoted higher rates for the machines.

"The installation was delayed as it took time to verify the complaint," Rijiju told the media during a visit at the ICP on Saturday.

On March 22, Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha that it is in the process of procuring five scanners for deployment at border checkposts -- Attari-Wagah ICP; Uri-Salamabad and Poonch - Chakan-da-bagh checkposts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir; Raxaul on the India-Nepal border; and Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border.