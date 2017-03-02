Framework for accrediting teacher-training institutes ready

Based on recommendations of the Justice Verma Commission on quality of teachers' education, a draft regulatory framework for accreditation of teacher training institutes has been prepared by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE).

This has been done to weed out sub-standard teacher education institutions which have proliferated across the country. The Justice Verma Commission had recommended that a framework of accreditation should be prepared for teacher education institutions.

NCTE is working with Quality Council of India to design and operationalise a new accreditation and ranking framework.

The draft regulatory framework ‘TeachR’ is aimed at overhauling teacher training institutes in the country. The new framework gives 10 per cent weightage to physical assets, 20 per cent to academic assets, 30 per cent for teaching and learning quality and 40 per cent for students learning outcomes. "NCTE had sought feedback from various stakeholders in six open consultations in Patna, Mumbai, Kochi, Jaipur, Guwahati and Delhi. The final consultation on the new draft will be in Bhubaneswar," NCTE chairman A Santhosh Mathew said.

The new draft also proposes to rank Teacher Education Institutes (TEI) in 'A, B, C and D' categories. Fraudulent institutions will be put under D category and may be asked to shut down with immediate effect.