Four cars in Sasikala's convoy damaged: Police

Four cars in AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala's convoy were on Wednesday damaged in vandalism near Central Jail in Bengaluru, police said.

Clashes between the AIADMK supporters and police personnel erupted when Sasikala, convicted for corruption, reached Bengaluru to surrender before a trial court.

Sasikala gave herself up at the Central Jail on the city's southern outskirts with her relatives Elavarasi and VN Sudhakaran after reaching from Chennai by road.

The surrender came a day after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in a case of holding assets disproportionate to known sources of income.