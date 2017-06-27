Fought presidential poll with confidence: Meira Kumar

Combined opposition-backed nominee Meira Kumar on Thursday said she contested the election for the country's 14th President with "confidence".



"I have fought this elections with faith, belief and confidence in the ideology. I also believe in inner voice of conscience," Kumar told the media.



She was replying to questions of media persons just after the counting of votes cast in the July 17 presidential poll began in Parliament to decide her fate against NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind, who has a clear edge.



The final result was expected by evening that would decide the successor of President Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.