For now, The Hague rescues Kulbhushan Jadhav

In a big snub to Pakistan, the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav till “the final verdict”, on Thursday. Jadhav, who is Pakistan’s custody on the charges of spying, was sentenced to death by a military court of the neighbouring country recently, prompting India to move the world court.

He is said to be a former Indian Navy officer and had taken premature retirement.

At the hearing on May 15, both India and Pakistan vehemently defended their respective positions on the issue. India maintained that Jadhav was “kidnapped from Iran”, and his trial was ‘farcical” in the absence of any evidence against him and denial of right to consular access. Pakistan denied consular access to Jadhav even as India requested for the same 16 times.

Here’s a timeline of the Jadhav case:

3 March 2016: Pakistan counter terrorism officials “arrest” Jadhav on the charges of terrorism and sabotage from Saravan, near the Iran border to the south east of Zahidan.

24 March 2016: Pakistani army claims Jadhav is a RAW agent.

26 March 2016: Pakistan summons Indian High Commissioner, lodging protest on “the illegal entry into Pakistan by a RAW officer and his involvement in subversive activities.

29 March 2016: Pakistan releases Jadhav's confessional statement video, in which Jadhav is seen as saying that he is a serving Indian Navy officer and operative of the RAW. India questions legitimacy of the confession video, alleging third-degree techniques could have been used to get a tutored statement.

April 2016: Provincial government of Balochistan files an FIR against Jadhav on charges of terrorism and sabotage.

7 December 2016: Sartaj Aziz, Pakistan prime minister's adviser on foreign affairs, admits “not enough evidence” was provided on Jadhav.

31 December 2016: Pakistan claims it will hand over a dossier on Jadhav to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

3 March 2017: Aziz takes U-turn from previous statement on insufficient evidence on Jadhav, saying he will not be extradited to India come what may.

10 April 2017: Pakistan's military establishment announces that Jadhav will be hanged after a military court found him guilty of espionage and sabotage.

10 May 2017: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) asks Pakistan not to act on Jadhav's execution.

15 May 2017: India, Pakistan argue in the ICJ.

18 May, 2017: The ICJ rules against the execution of Jadhav till the “final verdict” from the same court.