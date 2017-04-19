Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav to face separate trials, says SC

In a big setback Lalu Prasad Yadav, Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the RJD chief and other accused will face separate trials for each case in the Rs. 900 crore fodder scam.

Earlier on April 20, the apex court had also reserved its judgment in the case and asked all parties concerned to give their submissions within a week.

The CBI had filed a plea in the apex court against the dropping of a conspiracy charge against Lalu Prasad by the Jharkhand High Court in one of the fodder scam cases.

According to reports, in 2014, the Jharkhand High Court had given relief to Lalu by dropping charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and prevention of corruption.

The court had quashed the cases on the grounds that a person convicted in one case could not be tried in similar cases based on same witnesses and evidences.

The former chief minister of Bihar had been charged in several cases related to the scam, in which Rs. 900 crores were embezzled from the state exchequer for fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle over a period of 20 years. The matter came to light in 1996.

(With inputs from agencies)