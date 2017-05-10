Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad refuses to comment on SC order

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday refused to make any comment on the Supreme Court order asking him to face separate trials in each of the cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam in which he is an accused.



"My lawyers will speak on the issue," he said in reply to a question by reporters.

"Koi comment nahi (No comment)," Lalu quipped.

It is for the first time that the RJD chief has broken his silence on the apex court order two days ago asking him to face separate trials in each of the cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam in which he is an accused.

The gates of his wife Rabri Devi's official residence, 10, Circular Road, had remained shut for reporters for the past two days to avoid uncomfortable questions on the fodder scam in the wake of the SC order.

The RJD chief received a setback when the apex court on Monday held that Prasad has to face separate trials in each of the cases in which he is an accused in the multi-crore fodder scam and if found guilty, he may be punished separately.

Of the 64 cases arising from the scam, Yadav has been named as accused in six cases and he has already been convicted in one of the case involving fraudulent withdrawal of Rs.37.70 crore from Chaibasa treasury between 1994-1995.

At present, Prasad is out on bail after his conviction in one of the six fodder scam cases.

In reply to another question on allegations of EVM tampering, Prasad said RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha will represent the party at an all-party meeting convened by the Election Commission on May 12 to discuss the issue.