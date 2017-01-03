Flight, train services disrupted due to fog

Dense fog shrouded the national capital this morning, leading to cancellation of two flights and delaying 10 other flights and 55 trains.

According to the weatherman, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The weatherman said visibility recorded at Safdarjung and Palam observatories was less than 50 meters at 8.30 AM which affected both flight and train operations.

Flight operations at Delhi Airport were severely hit after the visibility dropped below minima level. As many as two flights were cancelled and over 10 flights delayed due to dense fog which engulfed the runway, airport sources said.

According to Air India, due to dense fog, the visibility has fallen drastically. "The flight services in and out of Delhi has been affected. Flights are holding up in different airports from one to four hours," the airline said.

Due to bad weather, 55 trains were running late by several hours while 22 had to be rescheduled.

The MeT department said that humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 100 per cent, adding that skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day.

"The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius," an official of the department said.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius and 9.3 degrees Celsius respectively.