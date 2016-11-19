Five policemen, two bank employees killed in Kashmir's Kulgam

Five policemen and two bank employees were killed in an attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Pombai village in Kulgam when several militants attacked a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.



"Militants fired at the van occupants," a police officer said, adding the attackers escaped with the rifles of the slain policemen.



On hearing the news, senior police and paramilitary officers rushed to the spot and launched a hunt for the killers.



The cash van was retrning to Kulgam town, escorted by the policemen, after it deposited cash in the Neehama village branch of the bank when it came under attack.

Meanwhile, a head constable of the Border Security Force was killed and two others, including an Army JCO, critically wounded as Pakistani troops resorted to indiscriminate shelling on Indian pickets in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector in the Rajouri district today.

According to a BSF spokesman, the killed BSF jawan has been identified as Prem Sagar. He sustained injury and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injury. The condition of the Army JCO was not yet known, when the report was received.

Another BSF constable also injured in the shelling was stated out of danger.

Earlier in the day, at around 8.30 am, Heavy firing from Pakistani posts at BSF posts on the LoC in KG Sector with rocket and automatic weapons were reported.

(With inputs from agencies)