Five new Ayush research centres to be set up: Minister

The Ayush Ministry has approved five new research institutes for Yoga and Naturopathy to be set up in the country, Parliament was told on Tuesday.



The Governing Body of Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) has decided to establish five more research institutes in the country, said Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

According to the Minister, the government has approved establishment of Post Graduate Institutes for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy at Nagmangla (Karnataka) and Jhajjar (Haryana) at a cost of Rs 59.67 crore and Rs 52.04 crore respectively.

CCRYN is running a Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy at Rohini in Delhi.