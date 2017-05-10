FIR against Google over offensive search result on Modi

Days after a WhatsApp group admin was arrested in Karnataka for sharing a derogatory post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Google for an alleged offensive search result involving Modi.

The FIR was lodged on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur under the IT Act on a complaint by lawyer Nand Kishore.

In his complaint, Kishore said that while surfing national news on Google, he had come across a list that mentioned Modi in a derogatory manner.

He said it caused hurt to him and others.

In 2015, Google had apologised after Modi’s images started appearing in image search results for query on “Top 10 criminals in India”.

