Financial transactions will be shifted on JAM platform: Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the aim of the NDA Government is to shift financial transactions on Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile (JAM) platforms all over the country in the next two to three years.



"There should be no need for people to meet any officials for their work. All the amounts pertaining to Government schemes should be credited to their accounts without any hindrance. This would be a revolutionary change. I am confident that JAM will become a reality in two to three years," Naidu said at BJP party workers meeting here.



"Once it becomes reality it would become a big (financial) revolution in the country. Corruption will be reduced. And also diversion (of Government schemes) will also be reduced. Dilution (of the schemes) will also be reduced," Naidu said at the meeting.



He said with digital payment system in place, employers should credit salaries of their employees through digital means which would nullify anomalies if any.



"The biggest beneficiary of the digital transfer of funds will be the working class. Those who claim to be champions of working class are opposing the government move.



You should take this message to people," he said mocking at Left Parties and Congress.



He said Opposition parties have decided to oppose all the moves being launched by the Government despite merits in them.



He admitted that there were some problems in the initial days of the note-ban period. But people understood the issues and cooperated with the Government.



He exuded confidence that BJP will be winning in the Assembly elections of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.



Referring to some survey reports, he said 62 per cent of the country s population wants Narendra Modi to be Prime Minister next time as well.



The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the Centre supported 'Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu as they respect traditional art which are performed with some limits.